The boat launch in the downriver portion of Riverside Park, Muscatine, will be closed to the public starting Monday, Sept. 19, for dredging operations to clean mud and debris from the area of the old launch. The entire boat launch area will be taped off during the operation, a news release says.

Individuals wanting to launch and/or recover their boats during this operation are asked to use the newer boat launch area in the upriver end of Riverside Park.

Dredged material will be placed on the ramp to de-water before being removed from the site. The public is urged to stay off the old boat launch area and to avoid the piles of dredged material.

Some parking restrictions may occur.