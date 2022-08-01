The Riverside Family Aquatic Center will not be open on Monday, August 1 due to a diarrhea incident late in the day on Sunday, July 31. According to CDC guidelines, they need time to adequately treat the water to ensure the health and safety of swimmers.

The Aquatic Center will not be open on Tuesday, August 2 as part of their normal operating hours. The Center will reopen at its normal time of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3.

The Center’s hours are Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays, and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.. The Center is closed on Tuedays, Thursdays and Sundays. The Center will be open on August 7 from 12-5 p.m.