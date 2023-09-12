The Moline Parks & Recreation Department is closing some facilities at Riverside Park for a tournament this weekend.

The tennis and pickleball courts at Riverside Park will be closed to the public starting on Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17 for the Quad Cities Pickleball Classic, a tournament from the Quad Cities Pickleball Club. Players can still use the courts until 3 p.m. on Friday, September 15. Normal hours of operation will resume on Monday, September 18.

For more information on the Moline Parks & Recreation Department, click here. For more information on the Quad Cities Pickleball Club, click here.