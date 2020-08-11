Riverssance Festival of Fine Art canceled for 2020

The Quad City Arts along with the Riverssance planning committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art originally scheduled for September 19 and 20 at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.

The decision was made over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty securing participating artists and performers due to the pandemic.

The event, organized by Quad City Arts after several years by the now disbanded Midcoast Fine Arts, will return on September 18 and 19 in 2021.

For more details, visit this website.