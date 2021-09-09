Riverssance Festival of Fine Art returns to Lindsay Park

The Riverssance Festival of Fine Art will return Sept. 18 and 19, after a year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In its 33rd year, this outdoor event features over 70 quality visual artists drawn from a national call for entries, live local music, food vendors, wine tasting, and a children’s art activity tent. The event takes place in scenic Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.

Hours are Saturday, September 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission to Riverssance is $4 for the day or $6 for a weekend pass, and free entry for those under 18 with a paid adult. Entry gates are on 11th Street and parking is available in the lot across River Drive on Mound Street.

This year’s Riverssance local music lineup includes:

Saturday:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Totes McGotes

1 p.m.- 3 p.m.: David G. Smith

3 p.m.- 5 p.m.: Bucktown Revue

Sunday:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Lojo Russo

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: QC Vinyl

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Lewis Knudsen

Food vendors on-site will include: Steve’s Meats, Pete’s Concessions, Lagomarcino’s, and Café Fresh (Café Fresh – Saturday only).

As one of the premier arts festivals in Iowa, Riverssance is designed to showcase and support visual artists in our region while enhancing the cultural vibrancy of our community, according to a release from Quad City Arts. You can enjoy the outdoors and listen to live music, sample wines from Fireside Winery, find the perfect art piece from over 70 artist vendors, and kids can also engage in the Children’s Activity Tent, sponsored by Twin States Technical Services.

A reception to honor this year’s Harley Award Recipient for outstanding support of the visual arts will be held on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The reception is sponsored by Medix Dental. This year’s recipient is Sherry Maurer, who devoted most of her career to the arts.

Maurer worked for the Augustana College art program from fall 1983 to spring 2013, including gallery manager, art museum director, and was the Midcoast Fine Arts executive director until 2020. Her invaluable experience and involvement in the Quad Cities art scene has helped countless artists.

Find the full Riverssance artists listing on the Quad City Arts website.

Quad City Arts is looking for volunteers to sign up for shifts — volunteer for a two-hour shift at Riverssance Festival of Fine Art and get a FREE shirt and FREE admission! Sign up online at https://x.gldn.io/Quad_City_Arts-61201. You can RSVP for the event on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/1SYZqswGY

Quad City Arts’ events would not be possible without the support of its generous sponsors: Twin States Technical Services, Medix Dental, IMEG, dphilms, KWQC-TV6, Zimmerman Honda, Fireside Winery, iHeart Media, Iowa Arts Council, Illinois Arts Council, City of Davenport and Village of East Davenport.