Riverssance seeks artists for 2-day festival

The 2021 Call for Entry for the 33rd annual Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is under way.

Artists can apply by visiting https://www.quadcityarts.com/riverssance-festival.html. Riverssance, held on a scenic hill overlooking the Mississippi River in Lindsay Park in the historic Village of East Davenport, includes two days of food, drink and family fun. It will feature 90 exhibiting artists, a children’s art activity tent, wine tasting, gourmet food and live regional music, a news release says.

The event will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, in Lindsay Park. Awards, including the Harley Award, are given to exhibiting artists in various categories.



The State of Iowa and Scott County may require specific health and safety practices to ensure exhibitor and visitor safety.

The postmark deadline for applications is March 22. For artists accepted into last year’s show, their acceptance carries over for this year – they will need to complete the application and pay the booth fee.

Artists applying for the first time this year should follow the instructions in the application on the website.