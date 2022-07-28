More changes are coming to the area of downtown Moline’s 17th Street and 5th Avenue, as Renew Moline has accepted the donation of RiverStone Group’s former headquarters at 1701 5th Ave.

The former RiverStone Group headquarters at 1701 5th Ave., Moline, has been donated to Renew Moline.

The donation was made to spur new life and economic development opportunity for the property and downtown Moline, according to a Thursday release from Renew.. The building was constructed in 1956 as a JCPenney department store, which closed when the store moved to SouthPark Mall in 1972.

The property includes a 35,064-square-foot building and a parking lot directly north of the building. RiverStone used the building to house about 50 employees from the late 1980s to 2019. The company traces its roots to the late 1800s and it’s a leading supplier of brick, stone, and building materials in the greater Quad-City area.

The old RiverStone building was constructed in 1956 for a JCPenney store and used by RiverStone from the 1980s to 2019.

In 2017, RiverStone continued their long history of adapting to fit the needs of Quad Citians by purchasing and fully renovating a new warehouse and showroom at 190 22nd St., Moline — near the previous location, just along River Drive in Moline. It includes a 2,500-square-foot showroom and 30,000-square-foot warehouse.

RiverStone Vice President Mike Ellis said in Thursday’s release: “We are pleased to be able to donate a quality building to continue Renew’s track record of redevelopment success. We are excited to see what the future holds.”

“Renew Moline is grateful for the continued generosity and civic mindedness of the RiverStone Group and Ellis family,” said Renew board chairman Greg Derrick. “Renew’s goal is to position the property as a great development opportunity. We are looking forward to bringing the building back to life, adding to the vitality of downtown Moline.”

The building at the corner of 17th Street and 5th Avenue was originally a JC Penney department store.

“We are tremendously grateful to Mike Ellis, the Ellis family and the RiverStone Group for the generous donation,” said Liz Nolte, Renew’s operations and communications director. “We are excited about the potential of the site and look forward to bringing a project that will benefit our community.”

The donation of an important building downtown is not the first from the RiverStone Group, Renew said.

In 1989, RiverStone donated one of the city’s oldest commercial buildings (now the home of Bad Boyz Pizza), 313 16th St., to Renew Moline. The donation ultimately made the redevelopment of the Skinner Block possible while preventing its demolition.

Visitors to downtown recognize the buildings now known as “The Historic Block” as the home of Shameless Chocoholic, bars and breweries and Dead Poets Espresso, as well as upper-floor apartments.

Renew Moline (a nonprofit economic development group), in cooperation with the city of Moline, will develop a redevelopment strategy to maximize development potential of the former RiverStone building and enhance the 5th Avenue corridor. The organization will seek a development team to transform the property.

The redevelopment scenario will likely include first-floor commercial space as well as residential units on the site, Renew said. Demolition also continues nearby of the former production portion of the old Moline Dispatch Publishing building at 1720 5th Ave.

The eastern edge of the former Moline Dispatch building is being torn down, at 1720 5th Ave. (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Valley Construction has torn down the former printing press and warehouse, and the old office building will remain for future redevelopment. Nolte at Renew Moline said she was unsure what those plans may be and no formal plan has been submitted to the city.