One of the biggest disappointments of shut downs during the pandemic is missing out on the experience of live music.

One of the organizations excited to bring it back is the River Music Experience (RME) in Davenport.

Bret Dale, RME Education Director, joined Local 4 News at 4 to tell us about the return of the Friday Courtyard Concert Series and other events at the venue.

For more information, visit the River Music Experience webpage.