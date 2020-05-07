RME brings music to your front yard

River Music Experience in Davenport is bringing musicians to people’s houses.

Bret Dale, RME’s education director says they got the idea for the Curbside Concert series from drive-by teacher parades, and said that bringing the artists to people will help them make up for some of their lost gigs.

“Music festivals being wrapped up for the summertime, there’s just not a lot of opportunity for people to check out music, concerts and especially local musicians,” Dale said.

“I’ve been a musician solely for 15 years,” Jordan Danielsen, a musician from Davenport said. “And just the thought of all of a sudden I was afraid I’d have to get a real job and, trying to go back into there after I’ve been working for myself for 15 years is a little scary. Trying to do whatever I can to make a living so this is definitely really cool to put this together. Lately we’ve been doing neighborhood concerts and I don’t know I think it’s going to be the new thing I think people are gonna enjoy it.”

Danielsen’s latest gig was for Diane Koster and her neighbors in Davenport.

“Our older population that we live with here…we just wanted to have something fun,” Koster said. “Bring them something fun to do during this COVID thing and we know Jordan’s amazing and we know they’ll be loving his music.”