Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages have devastated the Quad Cities and the country. Hospitals and local healthcare systems endured a vast portion of the brunt of these shortages as nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals experienced heightened rates of burnout as a result of the pressure from the pandemic. Single mother of three Meiah Davis worked as a licensed practical nurse for about 14 years.

As the pandemic came about, she realized how deep her passion truly was, feeling inspired to work harder, rather than being deterred from the trying career path. Davis worked with American Job Center in Rock Island to achieve her goals and become an official Registered Nurse.

“With the pandemic, being a licensed practical nurse, they’re still a great asset, but there was only so much that could do,” Davis said. “I was hungry. I was a lion. I wanted more.”

Davis is set to embark on a new journey with Duke University’s Medical Center at the end of February.