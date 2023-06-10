The closure of Dick Drake Way from Highway 61 to Stewart Road in Muscatine has been delayed, according to a news release.

West Continent Energy Services, LLC, a subcontractor for Kinder Morgan, will be working on upgrading gas line infrastructure and will need to close the road to safely excavate the pipe that runs under Dick Drake Way.

Sign boards announcing the road closure were scheduled to be put into place Monday afternoon with the closure going into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 12. Work is expected to be completed no later than June 22.

Part of Dick Drake Way will be open to local traffic only, with a full closer of the road from the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing to the entrance of Union Tank Car Company.

The detour will be Grandview Avenue to Oregon Street to Stewart Road.