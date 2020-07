Stropes Road in rural Whiteside County will be closed to all traffic starting Monday, July 6.

The section of road approximately 1/2 mile west of Merdosia Road will be closed to allow for the replacement of the drainage structure for the drainage ditch.

The closure is located about eight miles south of Albany and six miles east of Cordova.

The project is expected to take two months to complete.

There will be no marked detours, so motorists should adjust travel plans around the construction area.