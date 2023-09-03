Moline Parks and Recreation announced road closures to Riverside Park.

Beginning Tuesday, September 5, the south access road (tennis court road) will be closed to all traffic in addition to the west access road (mausoleum/little league). Construction crews will be resurfacing the tennis court parking lot and the south access road.

Riverside Roads (Moline Parks and Recreation)

Tennis courts will remain open for use, but to access the courts, visitors must park in the pickleball parking lot and use the walkway through the trees to the tennis courts. The temporary walkway is not ADA-accessible. Riverside Cemetery is still accessible via the access road from 6th Ave. The road closure begins at the intersection directly east of the cemetery entrance.

Riverside Park is located at 31st – 34th Streets and 5th Ave., Moline.