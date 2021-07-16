Road closures for Bix 7 race and block parties

Roads in Downtown Davenport will be closed as runners take to the streets for one of the Midwest’s biggest races. (OurQuadCities.com file photo)

The city of Davenport announced the road closures for the 2021 Bix 7 race and the block parties. One step closer to the return of the big race after a year off.

Most of the closures occur for the race on Friday and Saturday, June 23rd and 24th, with a few on that Thursday and Sunday.

Brady Street will be closed up to Palmer Drive on Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon. Additionally, it will be closed on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Portions of West 3rd Street, Pershing Avenue, Emerson Place, East 3rd and 4th Streets, Leclaire Street and Iowa Street will close starting Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those closures will end Saturday night with the exceptions West 3rd and Iowa Streets, which will remain closed until Sunday.

You can find the map with all the times and road closures above.