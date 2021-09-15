Road closures, parking restrictions for Fiesta Day Parade announced

The Rock Falls Police Department announced road closures and parking restrictions for the 67th Annual Fiesta Day Parade set for Saturday.

1st Avenue/Route 40 in Sterling will be closed to all traffic from 12th Street, north to the Rock River, at approximately 12:45 p.m. until approximately 2 p.m., or when the parade has moved off 1st Avenue.

Detour signs will be posted.

The detour for traffic going to Sterling via 1st Avenue will be Route 30 to 12th Avenue/Avenue G.

“No parking” signs will be posted along East 10th and 11th Streets and Avenue D, between 10th and 11th Streets, Saturday morning to allow for parade entries to line up along those roads prior to the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in effect until the parade has moved out of those areas.

Residents are asked to avoid parking on the street in this area.