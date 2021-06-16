Road project to create ‘a true gateway into Bettendorf from Interstate 80’

The City of Bettendorf is preparing the next step in its construction project near the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

Phase 3 of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project will improve roads and intersections due to the increase in traffic in recent years.

“This project will completely transform the area around the TBK Bank Sports Complex and really provide a true gateway into Bettendorf from Interstate 80,” City Engineer Brent Morlok said. “The construction of roundabouts will allow the increased traffic volumes to safely and efficiently travel through the intersections, while also providing a higher level of aesthetic value. New recreational trails throughout the length of the project will create a pedestrian and bicycle friendly area which is not currently present. In total the project will enhance the existing developments and help spur new investments going forward.”

This next phase, which is currently being designed by HDR, will extend along Forest Grove Drive from just east of International Drive through the Middle Road intersection and also will include the reconstruction of Middle Road from north of Competition Drive to south of Forest Grove Drive.

It will include replacement of the existing rural roads with new concrete pavement, as well as storm sewer, recreational trails, streetscaping and other improvements. Two intersections with traffic signals will be replaced with multi-lane roundabouts, and an additional single-lane roundabout will be added.

The project is intended to bid at the end of 2021 with construction beginning in early 2022. The estimated construction cost is approximately $9.5 million, with funding being provided in part by a Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant of $5.96 million. The remaining funds are being provided from within the City of Bettendorf’s Community Improvement Program.

The City and HDR have also developed a project website that can be found at www.forestgrovedrive.com.