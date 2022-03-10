The City of Muscatine announced one of its roads will be closed for 45 days as crews complete demolition work and utility service connection at an old library.

Beginning Monday, March 14, Iowa Avenue will be closed to traffic from 3rd to 4th streets.

During this time, Graham Construction Company will complete demolition work on the former Musser Public Library building and connect utility services.

A one-block detour will be in place that will take Iowa Avenue traffic to Sycamore Street and back to Iowa Avenue.

Access to Muscatine County Human Services and Muscatine Center for Social Action will be maintained by the contractor.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by Saturday, April 30.