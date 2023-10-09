Patients trying to get to UnityPoint’s location near SouthPark Mall will have to use a different entrance to the facility for the next month.

Road construction is scheduled to begin today, October 9, on 16th Street in Moline and this will affect the UnityPoint Clinic SouthPark Pointe location. The road construction is expected to last about 30 days, weather permitting. Signs will be used to direct patients to the usable entrances and exits during construction.

Patients entering from 16th Street and 36th Avenue should turn onto 25th Street and follow it to 39th Avenue to enter. The clinic may be accessed from John Deere Road and 16th Street using the entrance in front of Jersey Mike’s. The clinic will remain open during construction.

