Langman Construction Inc. has begun the permanent pavement replacement construction at the 31st Avenue and 11th Street intersection in Rock Island, a news release says.

This work for the 11th Street water main replacement, with the 31st Avenue road closure, is expected to continue through the weekend with traffic restrictions removed Monday, Oct. 2, pending favorable weather conditions.

The work will consist of removal of the current temporary roadway and replaced with a

24-hour Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) mix. Next, the contractor will place the final hot mix asphalt (HMA) surface mix through the intersection as well as other areas as needed to restore the pavement surface.

Only north/south through traffic will be allowed. No left turns from any direction will be allowed through the intersection during this closure, the release says. Drivers should follow the detour signs as provided to ensure traffic control safety as well as the posted warning signs and traffic control devices when entering or leaving the construction zones.

