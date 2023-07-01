Road work in Clinton is scheduled for South 18th Street and College Avenue at the intersections of:

– 8th Avenue South/ South 18th Street

– College Avenue/ South Bluff Boulevard

Barricades will be in place but the area will remain open to local traffic only., a news release says Flaggers will be in the area, so drivers should expect delays in accessing this area.

The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 5, and the work is anticipated to take about five days.

For more information, call the Engineering Department at 563-244-3423.