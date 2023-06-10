The intersection of Lucas and Logan streets will be closed to all traffic starting at 7 a.m. Monday as Haggerty Construction completes the sanitary and storm sewer work as part of Phase 5 of the West Hill Storm and Sanitary Sewer Separation Project in Muscatine, a news release says.

Haggerty Construction, the prime contractor, anticipates the sewer work will take one week to complete followed by repaving of the intersection by sub-contractor Heuer Construction. A date for the reopening of the intersection is weather dependent.

Local traffic only is allowed in the construction area. Access to residences west of Logan will be from North Houser Street while access to residences east of Logan, including access to Greenwood Cemetery, will be from West 8th Street. Access to residences on Logan will be from Climer Street.

Additionally, Dick Drake Way will be restricted to local traffic only from Highway 61 to Stewart Road starting Monday, June 12, through Thursday, June 22. West Continent Energy Services, LLC, a subcontractor for Kinder Morgan, will be upgrading gas line infrastructure and that includes the excavation of the pipe that runs under Dick Drake Way.

Part of Dick Drake Way will be open to local traffic only with a full close of the road from the Canadian Pacific Rail Road crossing to the entrance of Union Tank Car Company. The detour will be to use Grandview Avenue to Oregon Street to Stewart Road.