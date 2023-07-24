Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, 11th Street at 31st Avenue will be closed for the installation of a water main and valves through the intersection, a news release says.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. The anticipated date of

resumption of normal traffic is by the afternoon of Monday, July 31.

Drivers are advised to follow all posted signs for detour directions and watch for trucks entering and leaving this area.

“The City of Rock Island is sorry for any inconvenience and appreciates the patience and

consideration of the traveling public,” the release says.