The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, construction on Illinois 92 in Rock Island County will begin Saturday, July 15, a news release says.

The work zone is from Turkey Hollow Road to Illinois 192.

Work will include road patching and resurfacing. Daytime lane closures will be utilized during

the $1.3 million project, which is expected to be completed by mid-September. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered, the release says. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four

of Rebuild Illinois included about $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339

miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 2 updates, visit here.