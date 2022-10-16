Drivers in Muscatine should be aware of upcoming construction work over the next couple of weeks.

Green Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic each way from Grandview Avenue to Hershey Avenue starting Monday, October 17. The Public Works Department will be milling and patching the asphalt pavement and work should be completed in one week, weather permitting.

Once the patching is completed, the pavement will be striped as part of the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project, reducing the four-lane configuration to three lanes to match the lane configuration to be striped on Grandview Avenue. Drivers are urged to be cautious, slow down and watch for workers when driving through the work zone.

The contractor for the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project expects to install the permanent stripe on Grandview Avenue during the week of October 24, weather permitting.