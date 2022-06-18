The Grandview Avenue intersection with Houser and Sampson will be closed to traffic starting Monday (June 20) according to the Muascatine Department of Public Works. This is the final major intersection of the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project with Heuer Construction, Inc., anticipating that two-way traffic on Grandview will be restored by August 1, weather permitting.

The full closure of the intersection will be implemented on Sampson east of the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing, Houser north of the Mittman intersection, Mittman just south of the intersection with Houser, Grandview 200 feet south of the intersection with Houser-Sampson, and Grandview from the Cheri Top south.

Access to all Grandview Avenue businesses south of the Musser intersection to the Houser-Sampson intersection will be from the intersection with Musser.

Through traffic coming from the south will be detoured west onto the Highway 61 by-pass to the Hershey exit and then to Mississippi Drive, or east on Dick Drake Way to Stewart Road/Oregon and back to Grandview.

Pavement removal and underground work will begin Monday. Once completed, the section of Grandview will be rocked and prepped for paving. Tentative plans are to have Grandview Avenue completely open for two-way traffic once the new pavement cures, but the Sampson and Houser legs of the intersection will remain closed as they will be reconstructed after Grandview is opened.

The Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project remains on schedule. Once the roadway is completed, Heuer will complete sidewalks, driveways, and landscaping in each of the two phases. The project is tentatively scheduled to wrap up November 2022.

FULL DEPTH PATCHING BEGINS ON ISETT

Work on the final segment of the 2021-2022 Full Depth Patching program began Friday (June 17) as Heuer Construction, Inc., crews saw cut marked areas of the Isett Avenue pavement from the Heinz pedestrian crossing to Clay Street.

Removal and replacement of sections of the Isett pavement will begin Monday with traffic reduced to two lanes through the construction area. Drivers are urged to slow down, obey traffic control devices, watch out for construction workers, and plan for extra time when driving through the construction zone.

Please find alternate routes of travel if possible.

The 2021-2022 Full-Depth Patching Project had a late start due to funding concerns that pushed the bid process into the fall. The $440,800 contract was awarded to Heuer Construction on October 5, 2021, but actual work was delayed until April due to weather and logistic concerns. All work is to be completed by the end of June.

Heuer completed two emergency repairs, on Hershey Avenue and on Liberty Street, and then completed the first section on the 2021-2022 list, 1600 block of Cedar Street before moving to Houser Street and the Frontage Road.

WEST HILL PHASE V

Work continues on Phase 5A and Phase 5B of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project with 5A work concentrated on Climer street and 5B on the Lucas and West 8th Street intersection.

Haggerty Earthworks anticipates the Lucas and West 8th Street intersection to remain closed for at least four more weeks as underground work is completed, and Muscatine Power & Water is able to complete electric, communication, and water relocations.

Phase 5A work is making progress toward High Street as Haggerty Earthworks works in short sections to minimize disruption of accessibility to resident homes in the work area.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling through construction zones, obey traffic control devices, and be aware of construction workers. Use an alternate route if possible.

Click on CONSTRUCTION to visit the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page where more information can be found on City of Muscatine construction projects. An interactive map is available showing current street closures and street work.

If you have a comment or concern, please email feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov. A staff member will respond within 24 hours.