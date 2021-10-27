Traffic investigation near picket line

There was a large emergency response near the picket line in Milan early Wednesday morning.

The reported incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Rock Island Milan Parkway and Deere Drive outside of the Milan Parts Distribution in an area where dozens of picketers were gathered. The protestor was reported to have been hit and killed by a moving vehicle.

Black Hawk Fire Protection and Moline Police Department units are on the scene. The Traffic Investigation Unit is at the location, and the intersection has been shut down completely.

Stay tuned to Local 4 and OurQuadCities.com for more information as it comes in.