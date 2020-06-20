Roadside Safety Checks in Rock Island County during July

The Illinois State Police announced they will be conducting Roadside Safety Checks in Rock Island County during the month of July.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses, transporting open alcoholic beverages, as well as these other offenses:

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Safety belt and child restraint use

Speeding

Distracted driving

All Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations

The Roadside Safety Checks are meant to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.