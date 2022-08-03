Park Avenue in Muscatine will remain closed to traffic through Thursday after a water main break in the 1500 block of Park Avenue, between Washington and Jefferson streets, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) has repaired the break, a news release says.

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) and the City of Muscatine requested the block remain closed to traffic as damage to the pavement underlayment is repaired. A detour remains in effect using Grant Street on the east and University Avenue on the west to navigate around the closure.

LUCAS AND MAIN INTERSECTION CLOSED

Underground sewer installation as part of the West Hill Sanitary & Storm Sewer Separation Project Phase 5 has moved through the Lucas and Main streets intersection. Hagerty Earthworks, Inc., the prime contractor for Phase 5, has closed the intersection to traffic and established a detour for traffic coming up Main Street using George Street to Green Street and back to Lucas.

Lucas Street remains closed from west of the West 8th Street intersection through the Bush Street intersection. Underground work in that section has been completed and the roadway prepped for paving. The contractor anticipates paving to begin soon depending on the weather. That section of the project could be reopened to traffic the first week of September if the weather cooperates.

Lucas Street also remains closed east of the West 8th Street intersection as underground sewer replacement continues toward Green Street. Limited access is allowed east and south of the Main Street intersection with limited parking.

The 700 block of Climer Street will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday as pavement restoration begins from the alley at 700 Climer to just past the High Street intersection. No parking signs were put out Friday morning ahead of the reconstruction work.

Logan Street is closed from Lucas to the alley in the mid-1100 block with limited access from the alley to Climer Street. Sewer work is proceeding on Logan from Lucas toward Climer. Once completed the block will be prepped for pavement replacement and underground work in the 800 and 900 blocks of Climer will begin.

Pavement replacement is wrapping up in the 700 block of Climer and the High Street intersection. Both will be opened to local traffic only once all driveways and sidewalks are completed.

GRANDVIEW WORK CONTINUES

The Houser Street leg of the Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic but the intersection will be a three-way stop through the remainder of the Grandview Avenue project. Work on prepping the Sampson leg of the intersection is currently underway.

Heuer Construction plans to continue work on sidewalks and driveways from Franklin Street south toward Houser in addition to completing the Sampson leg of the Grandview Avenue intersection.

Grandview Avenue is now open to two-way traffic. Drivers are reminded that Grandview from Main Street through the Houser intersection remains active construction zone with some lane restrictions as work continues. Please proceed with caution, slow down, and watch for construction workers. Speed limit is 25-mph and fines are doubled in construction zones.

The City of Muscatine and the Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, wear seat belts, and be aware of construction workers. Use an alternate route if possible.

Click on CONSTRUCTION to visit the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page where more information can be found on City of Muscatine construction projects. An interactive map is available showing current street closures and street work.

For more information, email feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov. A staff member will respond within 24 hours.