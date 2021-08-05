Robbery suspect apprehended early Thursday; injured victim treated at hospital

A 25-year-old Davenport man faces a charge of first-degree robbery along with other charges after police say he injured a victim during a robbery and took off from police early Thursday.

Shortly before 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Walmart on the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers found an injured victim at West Kimberly Road and Wyoming Avenue with fresh blood coming from his left eyebrow area.

The victim told officers a man got inside his car in the Walmart parking lot and demanded all his money, saying he had a gun in his backpack.

The victim said the suspect ordered him to drive toward West Kimberly Road and Wyoming Avenue and stop at the intersection.

The suspect started to punch the victim several times on the left side of the face. The victim got out of the car and said the suspect continued to punch him on the road before he ran away.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, where a doctor said he needed several stitches and would have a permanent scar near his eye, the affidavit says. The victim also had a possible broken nose from the incident, the affidavit says.

Officers found suspect Hunter Jones IV traveling in a 2008 Ford Edge and initiated a traffic stop. At first he stopped, then took off, police say.

A pursuit ended in the area of 49th and Fairmount streets, where Jones crashed the SUV. After a short foot chase, Jones was taken into custody with the assistance of Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the release says.

Jones, held Thursday on at total $125,900 bond in Scott County Jail, also faces other Iowa State Patrol charges. Police say an investigation continues.