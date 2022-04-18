A 35-year-old Davenport man was arrested – and later treated for exposure to pepper spray – on a warrant Monday after police say he is a suspect in a robbery last week.
Ryan Peterman was taken into custody Monday afternoon during a dramatic arrest at the Kwik Shop, 303 W. Locust St., Davenport. Multiple officers and squad cars were at the scene about 2:30 p.m.
Police used pepper spray on the subject during the arrest. Peterman, as well as at least two police officers, were treated for pepper-spray exposure at the scene.
The earlier incident
About 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to 3636 Hickory Grove Road (Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard) to a robbery, an arrest affidavit says.
Peterman entered the store and assaulted a victim by shoving her with his left forearm to “assist and further the commission of a theft from the business,” the arrest affidavit says.
Peterman opened the register himself, grabbed about $278 and left the business, the affidavit says.
He was booked into Scott County Jail at 4:44 p.m. Monday, according to court records. He is being held on a total $10,000 cash-only bond.