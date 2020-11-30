Robbery suspect jailed on another robbery charge

A Davenport man scheduled for a jury trial involving a robbery in December 2019 was being held Sunday on another robbery charge.

Lynn Brooks III, 29, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He also was being held in Scott County jail on an intrastate detainer on a total of $60,000 bond.

Brooks “conspired with a co-defendant” to rob Sam’s Food, 648 Marquette St., Davenport, shortly after 7 p.m. Aug. 14, 2019, an arrest affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing on the Aug. 14, 2019, charge is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 8.

A jury found Donte Grubbs, 27, Brooks’ codefendant in the robbery, guilty of first- and second-degree robbery and assault. Grubbs’ sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 23 in Scott County Court.

Another arrest affidavit says Davenport police responded to Verizon, 1800 N. Division St., on Dec. 5, 2019, for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say Brooks, armed with a handgun, along with Jermaine Miller, 23, of Rock Island, entered the store through the front door.

The two made the clerk go to the back stockroom of the store, where cell phones and other electronics are stored in a safe.

Brooks and Miller left the store out a rear door with the two black bags full of cell phones. The cell phones and other items stolen were valued at $25,041.

Court records show Brooks and Miller have a pretrial conference for the Dec. 5, 2019, robbery set for Feb. 1, 2021.

Brooks was part of a Local 4 News/www.ourquadcities.com story Nov. 11 about a reward for information about his whereabouts. He was wanted for robbery in both Scott and Linn counties, and was considered armed and dangerous.