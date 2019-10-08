Robb’s House to reopen in Rock Island

A shelter for those struggling with HIV and AIDS is reopening in Rock Island.

De La Cerda House, a non profit organization provides safe, and affordable housing, while also connecting the participants with the health care they need.

Wednesday a ribbon cutting will mark the reopening of Robb’s House, one of their transitional group homes. It was temporarily closed last year due to federal funding changes.

The home has helped about 80 people living with HIV and AIDS who have experienced homelessness.

Cathy Jordan, Executive Director of De La Cerda says she is excited to be able to pick up where they left off.

“It was very hard for the agency to temporarily close this house when the funding from the Federal Government changed, and we weren’t sure if we were going to be reopening, but we were able to find that new funding source, and we’re able to get back on our feet and get going,” says Jordan.



Jordan says it’s exciting to not only reopen the house, but to also give it a new look.

“We’ve created a new bathroom on the first floor, so that is in it’s finishing touches as well. We have a master gardener outside who is helping us freshen our memorial garden. We just have this really energizing feel of re-birthing this house giving it a new face lift, but knowing that the same services will be provided here that have kept our community strong for the last 25 years.”



Robb’s house will be open Wednesday to view at 3:30pm for donors, and 5:30pm for the public. Jordan says the agency is hoping to have the house available by the beginning of November.