Robert Young Mental Health Center in Moline is among four UnityPoint Health affiliated Community Mental Health Centers that are part of a federal Medicaid program.

The four UnityPoint facilities are among 11 health-care centers serving Iowans recently deemed eligible to become state Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC), as part of Iowa’s federal application to become a Medicaid demonstration program.

Federal approval of Iowa as a CCBHC demonstration state would increase funding for providers of behavioral health services and would streamline the services available at CCBHCs across the state, according to a Wednesday release from UnityPoint.

CCBHCs that are state certified would be eligible for the new reimbursement model.

If approved, this would create a more sustainable behavioral healthcare system statewide and would help continue to support improving the health of people suffering from complex physical and mental illnesses here in the QCA and across Iowa, UnityPoint spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said Wednesday.

The UnityPoint Health affiliated Community Mental Health Centers include:

• Abbe Center for Community Mental Health in Cedar Rapids

• Eyerly Ball Community Mental Health Services in Des Moines

• Berryhill Center in Fort Dodge

• The Robert Young Center in Moline, 4600 3rd St.

The Robert Young Center also was selected for a similar CCBHC demonstration program application process in the state of Illinois.

All four UnityPoint Health facilities chosen to participate in Iowa’s CCBHC demonstration state process are currently self-certified as CCBHCs through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and all have received at least two federal grants in the last five years to support implementation and operation of the CCBHC model in their respective communities.

“UnityPoint Health continues to work proactively to improve the health of individuals suffering from complex physical and mental illnesses,” said Aaron McHone, behavioral health service line operations director for UnityPoint Health. “We are thrilled to partner with the State of Iowa and Medicaid in creating a more sustainable behavioral healthcare system statewide.”

CCBHCs are designed to improve access to community-based behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment and support. CCBHCs focus on providing comprehensive, integrated, coordinated, and person-centered behavioral healthcare.

Each CCBHC has the flexibility to implement programming based on the needs of their community, while reporting on standardized quality outcome measures.

