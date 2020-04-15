Robert Young Center offering virtual care and phone options for mental health services

Unity Point-Trinity and the Robert Young Center are offering virtual care and phone options to help address mental health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worry and anxiety can be heightened during this difficult time. That’s why Trinity and the Robert Young Center want to provide resources to help community members be proactive in their well-being.

If you feel you are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the 24/7 crisis hotline at (309) 779-2999.

To get more information about treatment options and to learn about the Unity Point Health-Robert Young Center virtual care, call (309) 779-3000.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Iowa is offering free and confidential mental health resource line for children and adults at (515) 254-0417.

During this pandemic, it may be difficult to manage stress. The American Psychological Association suggests several activities to promote positive mental health and CENTER yourself:

C – CONNECT: Stay connected with family and friends through phone calls and video chat can help promote emotional support and resilience during times of stress.

Stay connected with family and friends through phone calls and video chat can help promote emotional support and resilience during times of stress. E – EXERCISE: Put exercise into your daily routine with in-home workouts, or going for a walk or run outdoors. Moderate aerobic activity has shown to help improve mood and reduce stress.

Put exercise into your daily routine with in-home workouts, or going for a walk or run outdoors. Moderate aerobic activity has shown to help improve mood and reduce stress. N – NOTICE: Monitor yourself for any signs of growing fatigue or stress. Prolonged changes in mood and behavior can be a sign that additional help may be needed.

Monitor yourself for any signs of growing fatigue or stress. Prolonged changes in mood and behavior can be a sign that additional help may be needed. T – TAKE BREAKS: Taking mini breaks to go for a walk, perform mindful breathing, or meditation can help improve energy and renew focus.

Taking mini breaks to go for a walk, perform mindful breathing, or meditation can help improve energy and renew focus. E – EDUCATE: Rely on trusted sources of information to educate yourself on COVID-19. Place time limits on your media intake as it can cause stress and anxiety.

Rely on trusted sources of information to educate yourself on COVID-19. Place time limits on your media intake as it can cause stress and anxiety. R – ROUTINE: Establishing a consistent routine is important for our overall wellness. It’s important to maintain a regular sleep schedule, healthy eating and limit alcohol consumption.

Here are some common signs to watch for when dealing with stress:

Difficulty sleeping

Lack of appetite

Unable to stop thinking about the COVID-19 virus

Unable to stop thinking about patients

Feeling more anxious than usual

Feeling more depressed than usual

Feeling more irritable than usual

Feeling more angry than usual

Difficulty thinking or concentrating more than usual

Memory difficulties more than usual

Difficulty relaxing more than usual

The Robert Young Center suggests you may want to seek help if any of these warning signs are significant.