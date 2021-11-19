Robotics teams will compete at the Putnam

Dozens of Iowa youth will take part at an internationally based robotics competition, FIRST LEGO League (ages 9 to 14), hosted by the Quad Cities Engineering & Science Council along with Iowa State University College of Engineering at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, Davenport.

Teams will participate in STEM programming at the Quad Cities – Davenport qualifier event of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Teams will present their excellence in design, programming, research and teamwork in a fun, fast-paced environment. Teams will share their research and prototypes as part of their innovation project for improving transportation to be faster, more reliable, inclusive, and sustainable. Teams will work to qualify to receive a coveted invitation to the state championship at Iowa State University in January.

Teams represent students from the following communities: Bettendorf, Camanche, Davenport, and Iowa City.

FIRST programs include FIRST LEGO League Discover (ages 3-5), FIRST LEGO League Explore (ages 6 to 10), FIRST LEGO League (ages 9 to 14), FIRST Tech Challenge (ages 12 to 18), FIRST Robotics Competition (ages 14 to 18).

Teams also can engage with business and industry professionals who will serve as event volunteers.