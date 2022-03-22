The Rock Island National Cemetery will host the Vietnam War – 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29. This ceremony, held annually on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, will include:

Welcome and introductions – Matt Tomes, director, Rock Island National Cemetery

National Anthem – Jim Bell, Vietnam Veterans of America #299

Welcome address – Matt Tomes, director, Rock Island National Cemetery

Rock Island Arsenal speaker – Major Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command

Keynote speaker – John Lavelle, Vietnam veteran

Wreath laying

Rifle salute – VVA #299

“Taps” – Tracy Hepner.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a U.S. holiday observed annually on March 29. It honors all U. S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, says a news release.

Each year’s theme is “Join the Nation… Thank a Vietnam Veteran for Service to our Nation.”

On March 28, 2017, President Donald J. Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The act also includes the day among those days on which the U.S. flag should especially be displayed, the release says.