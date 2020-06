California rock band, Steel Panther will play in Davenport as part of their Heavy Metal Rules Tour next year.

The band will perform at the Event Center in the Rhythm City Casino Resort on Thursday, Jan. 28th, 2021, at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 26th and ranges from $25 to $50.

Tickets can be purchased online or via phone at at 844-852-4FUN or in person at the Resort.