Rock Falls bar patrons may have been exposed to COVID-19

An asymptomatic individual who later tested positive for COVID-19 visited Nick’s Tap, Rock Falls, during the virus infectious period.

Whiteside County Health Department and Nick’s Tap worked together to issue a news release because of the extended potential for exposure, typical visit duration and difficulty identifying all close contacts.

“We are working with Nick’s Tap to review plans and ensure a safe environment and appreciate their efforts to socially distance, mask, and follow other guidelines to ensure a safe environment,” says the news release from Whiteside County Health Department.

Exposures may have occurred from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 and 5:30-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.

Individuals who visit or visited at other times are not at risk.

The Whiteside County Health Department asks all​ patrons who visited the premises during those times to monitor themselves for ​any​ symptom of COVID-19, continue to social distance and to wear a mask.

Individuals with symptoms or questions should reach call the health department at 815-626-2230, ext. 1216.

The Whiteside County Health Department reminds residents that ​every interaction​ carries some level of risk. The risk is increased anytime individuals are attending events with symptoms of COVID-19, not physically distancing at six fee or more, not masked, present for an extended duration, spending time around people they do not know or indoors.

​A workplace, private gathering at someone’s home, or closed event where protective measures are not observed is just as risky​, but COVID-19 cases are more easily able to name their contacts so releases are not issued.

Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms may not have been close contacts and may not be infected and would not require testing.

“Because we cannot specifically identify those who are most at risk for contracting the virus, everyone who may have been exposed should take extra care to monitor themselves for symptoms, physically distance themselves (six feet or more) from others and wear a mask when they go out,” the release says.

“These individuals should also consider temporarily limiting the frequency and attendance of social gatherings for 14 days after their last possible exposure. “