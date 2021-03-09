Rock Falls community come together to help victims affected by Friday night’s fire

The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Rock Falls Police Department gathered essentials for the people who were displaced by a fire at Civic Plaza 1.



One person died and 70 people are staying at hotels .



Bethany Bland is President and CEO of the Rock Falls Chamber and said she’s glad the community has come together during this time of need. People started dropping off donations Monday for victims from Friday night’s fire.



“They’re located in some hotels and then some varies places so they might be staying with a family or friend most people are residing in hotels,” said Bland.

Tuesday afternoon about 15 volunteers helped pack and deliver the items to victims.

“A little over a day in a half to collect items and we’ve provided enough items for every single person that’s been displaced which is amazing,” said Bland.

“I was say when we have a need in Rock Falls that people really just step up and they always fullfiled it so that’s excalty what we’re doing right now,” said Bland.

Suzy Perino was one of them many who volunteered.

“This is wonderful it feels great to be here today and to be helping and I’m so excited to see the number of volunteers that have shown up,” said Perino. “That’s my passion in life to help others and I knew there was a need in our community and there’s no place outside I’d rather be.”

Other city organizations will be helping with the second round of donations.

“There will be a round two that involves more items and clothing and furnature and stuff like that and will probably be facilited but another organization,” said Bland.

People can also make monetary donations starting Thursday.

“There’s an account set up at Sauk Valley Bank which is here in Rock Falls and monetary donations can be given there and then that helps us meet very specific needs,” said Bland.