Rock Falls declared snow emergency for weekend

The City of Rock Falls announced in a release that it will be under a snow emergency from noon Saturday through Sunday night:

In anticipation of projected snowfall beginning the morning of Saturday, January 1, 2022 and continuing through the day and into the evening, the City of Rock Falls is declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY effective from noon Saturday, January 1, 2022 through 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

During a snow emergency, parking is not permitted on snow routes until the roadway has been cleared curb to curb. Parking on other non-snow route streets is subject to odd/even restrictions (odd-numbered day, park on the odd-numbered side of the street; even-numbered day, park on the even-numbered side) until the roadway is cleared of snow from curb to curb.

Vehicles parked in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions may be subject to being ticketed.