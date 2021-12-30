Rock Falls declared snow emergency for weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Rock Falls announced in a release that it will be under a snow emergency from noon Saturday through Sunday night:

In anticipation of projected snowfall beginning the morning of Saturday, January 1, 2022 and continuing through the day and into the evening, the City of Rock Falls is declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY effective from noon Saturday, January 1, 2022 through 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022. 

During a snow emergency, parking is not permitted on snow routes until the roadway has been cleared curb to curb. Parking on other non-snow route streets is subject to odd/even restrictions (odd-numbered day, park on the odd-numbered side of the street; even-numbered day, park on the even-numbered side) until the roadway is cleared of snow from curb to curb. 

Vehicles parked in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions may be subject to being ticketed. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories