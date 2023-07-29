The Rock Falls Farmers Market will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 26 at 400 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls, a news release says.

This is a selling opportunity for all ages of vendors, including farmers, crafters, gardeners, local business, home businesses and more.

Registration for booth spaces is now open to all ages. This means kids are also invited to sell

products such as lemonade, popsicles and crafts. Registration is $10.

Vendors are required to be in compliance with the Whiteside County Health Department, the release says .

For more information about seller rules or to register, contact the Rock Falls Chamber at 815-625-4500 or visit here.