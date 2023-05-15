A Rock Falls man is under arrest on several charges including child pornography after an incident was reported to local police.

Daniel McCune (Rock Falls Police Department)

The Rock Falls Police Department received a report of an incident on May 1. After an investigation, officers arrested Daniel S. McCune, age 52, at his residence on May 15. McCune was charged with Child Pornography (a Class X Felony), Unauthorized Video Recording (a Class 3 Felony), and Sexual Exploitation of a Child (a Class 4 Felony). He was taken to CGH Medical Center in Sterling for an unrelated preexisting medical condition. After his release, he will be transferred to the Whiteside County Jail.