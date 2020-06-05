1  of  3
Rock Falls man arrested in connection with deadly Sterling fire

A Rock Falls man is now behind bars in connection with a fire that killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex early Monday morning in Sterling.

Steven W. Coleman was arrested by Sterling Police at approximately 6:40 p.m. Thursday. The arrest was made at a rural Rock Falls address without incident.

Coleman is being charged in Whiteside County for three counts of aggravated arson, each a Class X felony, and one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony.

Coleman was processed and transported to the Whiteside County Jail on the charges with a $1,000,000 bond.

The incident is still under investigation, and additional charges are pending.

