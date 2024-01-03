A Rock Falls man is behind bars on nine charges after police say he forcefully entered area businesses after hours, according to a news release from the Sterling Police Department.

Officers responded to a commercial burglar alarm at Vegas Slots & Lounge in Sterling on January 3 at about 4:27 a.m. When they arrived, they found a suspect fleeing the business. The suspect, Brent J. Sisson, age 46 of Rock Falls, was pursued on foot and after resisting officers, was detained. After further investigation, officers found evidence of forced entry at two area businesses.

Brent Sisson (Sterling Police Department)

Sisson has been charged with two counts of burglary, a class 2 felony; three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a class 2 felony; one count of possession of burglary tools, a class 4 felony; one count of obstruction identification, a class A misdemeanor and two counts of resisting a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor. He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail to await a detention hearing.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Falls Police Department assisted the Sterling Police Department with the case.