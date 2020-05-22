Rock Falls man arrested on drug charge

Chad Payne, 40, of Rock Falls was arrested by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office on a drug charge.

While deputies were performing a traffic stop at about 4:30pm near the entrance to the Crystal Lake Motel off East Route 30 in Rock Falls, they saw a 1999 Chevy Blazer drive away from the motel. As the Blazer got closer to the deputies, they recognized the driver as Chad Payne, 40, of Rock Falls.

Payne then tried to avoid the deputies by driving through the yard near the traffic stop and a ditch before speeding off on Route 30 heading east.

Deputies later found the Blazer after it had hit a light pole in the northeast corner of McNeil Road and Route 30. Payne had already ran from the scene of the accident by the time deputies arrived.

A K-9 unit was called in to track Payne. He was quickly found and taken into custody.

Payne was arrested on a Whiteside County warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a violation of probation warrant out of Kansas.

After being treated for possible injuries from the crash, Payne was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of Payne and other possible suspects. No other information is available at this time.

The Whiteside County Deputies were assisted by the Rock Falls Police Department, the Dixon Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.