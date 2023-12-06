A Rock Falls man has been arrested on charges including unlawful delivery of methamphetamine after he was pulled over on a bicycle for a traffic control device violation, according to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department.

An officer with the department tried to pull over a person on a bicycle for traffic control device and equipment related violations on Tuesday, December 5 at about 3:04 a.m. He fled on the bicycle and then on foot but was found a short time later and taken into custody, according to the release.

Ryan C. Velazquez, 42, of Rock Falls was arrested and has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer and disobeying a stop sign. He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail for a detention hearing.