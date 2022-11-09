The Rock Falls Police Department is ready to issue registrations for qualifying non-highway vehicles. The city ordinance requires an application and an inspection of the vehicle before a registration can be issued. Applications are available at the Rock Falls Police Department or can be found at the City of Rock Falls’ website. There is a $100 fee for the registration plate and sticker. All registrations purchased in 2022 and 2023 will expire on April 30, 2024.

Inspections are available without an appointment at the Rock Falls Police Department on these dates and times:

Saturday, November 12 th , 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday, November 14 th , 12 – 4 p.m.

, 12 – 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 th , 12 – 4 p.m.

, 12 – 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19th, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Appointments for an inspection outside of these times are available by contacting Chief David Pilgrim at (815) 622-1140, option 3. Non-highway vehicles cannot be driven in the city until an application and inspection are completed and a registration is issued.