Rock Falls police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Veterans Memorial

One week before Veterans Day, the Rock Falls Police Department announced Thursday it’s investigating reports of damage at Rock Falls Veterans Memorial Park.

Police have been looking into multiple reports of damage caused to the Veterans Memorial (including obscene graffiti) over several months. The City of Rock Falls owns the park and has been in the process of cleaning up and restoring the facilities. Damage was discovered to have been done to some of the monuments and flagpoles at the park, the police reported.

Also damaged was a security camera, which recorded images of the individuals who caused the damages.

Officers with the Rock Falls Police Department were able to identify the people responsible for the vandalism. Since those individuals are juveniles, their names cannot be released, police said Thursday, noting the damages to city-owned property total more than $10,000.

One of the damaged items is a granite memorial for Pearl Harbor. The city is attempting to have the memorial stone cleaned to remove the markings, but the contractor has said it may be permanently damaged.

A group of Rock Falls Police Officers who are also military veterans are volunteering to help complete some cleanup and restoration projects still outstanding at the park.

“It is unfortunate that these juveniles chose to vandalize this memorial to the men and women who served this country, but they will be held accountable for their actions,” the police release said.