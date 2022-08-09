On Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at approximately 10:13 a.m., Rock Falls Police were called to a residence in the 900 block of West 5th Street in Rock Falls for a reported shooting.

Officers located one male with serious gunshot injuries, who was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a police release Tuesday. One male was detained by officers at the scene and a firearm was recovered.

An investigation is ongoing currently. Rock Falls Police are being assisted by the Sterling Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police.