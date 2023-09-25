Police in Rock Falls are dealing with a rash of vehicle burglaries in the city early today.

In a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, during the early morning hours of Monday, September 25, at least three unlocked vehicles were burglarized in the south and west parts of the city.

One of the vehicles was stolen from the residence. The stolen car is a grey 2006 Chevy Impala with Illinois registration AU81349. It is believed to have minor crash damage on the front driver side corner.

Rock Falls police officers have collected private surveillance videos that show a small white 4-door car driving in the area of these burglaries. The car appears to be occupied by at least two other people involved in these crimes.

Rock Falls Police reminds the public to ensure their vehicles’ doors are locked and the keys and any valuables are removed. Anyone with information about these crimes should contact the Rock Falls Police Department at (815) 622-1140.